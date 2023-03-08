Police are appealing for information after several vehicles were destroyed by fire near Singleton in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Just after 3am, emergency services responded to a fire at a smash repair business at Enterprise Crescent, McDougalls Hill.
Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene which has been forensically examined by specialist police and fire investigators.
As inquiries continue, investigators are calling for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time to come forward.
At the time of the fire multiple agencies responded Singleton Fire & Rescue, Branxton Fire & Rescue, Rutherford Fire & Rescue HAZMAT tanker, Singleton Police, Singleton Ambulance and Darlington Rural Fire Brigade all attended the scene.
When the emergency services arrived they found multiple vehicles well alight in a holding yard at the business.
Fire & Rescue firefighters quickly got to work using hose lines, breathing apparatus and foam to bring the fire under control.
It is believed the boundary fence was cut to access the site.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Since that fire on Sunday the Rural Fire Service (RFS) has been on high alert due to three days of total fire bans across the Greater Hunter thanks to a low intensity heatwave and dry westerly winds.
