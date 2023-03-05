The Singleton Argus
Update: Total fire ban in Singleton as temperature hits 39 degrees

Updated March 6 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:40am
UPDATE: The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban across Singleton and the Hunter from Monday morning until midnight.

