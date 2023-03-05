Critical incident investigation after rider injured in motorbike crash

The Singleton Argus
NSW Police launch critical incident investigation after allegedly speeding motorbike rider crashes at Bulga near Singleton

Updated March 6 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:46am
A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was injured in a crash near Singleton at the weekend.

