Greater Northern Tigers U18s defeated Western Rams to make the semi-finals of the Laurie Daley Cup

By Geoff Newling
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:06am, first published March 6 2023 - 3:39pm
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18's secured a Country Championship semi-final berth with a 42-6 win over Western Rams at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's John Simpson Oval in Tamworth on Saturday.

