GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18's secured a Country Championship semi-final berth with a 42-6 win over Western Rams at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's John Simpson Oval in Tamworth on Saturday.
The Tigers now play a semi-final of the Laurie Daley Cup in two week's time.
"We have the week off," Tiger coach Darryl Rando told Group 4 Media.
"We've played seven games in eight weeks."
The Tigers set up the win with a brilliant start, scoring three tries in the first 14 minutes.
Winger Keandre Johnson-Vale scored after just four minutes and five minutes later his wing mate, Oscar Atkin was over as well for a 12-nil lead.
Fullback Charlie Henderson then scored the first of his two first half tries after just 14 minutes as the Tigers went at better than a point a minute to carve out a 20-nil lead.
Western scored just before halftime to make it 20-6 but it was all in front of the Tigers and they went on with it in the second half.
Fullback Charlie Henderson finished with three tries, his third a brilliant raid started by halfback Callum Dowell on halfway. Dowell was able to offload a short pass to skipper Logan Spinks who, in turn, was able to pop a pass for Henderson to finish off in style.
Winger Oscar Atkin also finished with two tries to complete a busy day for the Tigers.
"We had a great start," Darryl Rando said.
"Three tries in the first 14 minutes.
"We wanted a fast start and for the boys to complete their sets. They did that in the first half."
However, the second half wasn't as clinical.
"We only completed 50 per cent in the second half. But we also scored some good tries. That try of Charlies was great. But it was a real good effort by all of them."
Props Lachlan Bonnell and Zane Groves were strong in attack and defence whilst Gabriel Stafa, Brady Roser and Nate Follington all excelling off the bench, Roser scoring a good short range try to boot.
Halves Callum Dowell and Jordan Hamlin controlled the attack well with skipper Logan Spinks having a field day on the left and golden-headed Henderson a star with three outstanding tries.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 42 (Charlie Henderson 3, Oscar Atkin 2, Keandre Johnson-Vale, Jackson Smith, Brady Roser tries, Kaleb Hope 5gls) d WESTERN RAMS 6 (Dane Richards try, Harry Wald gl)
GREATER Northern Tigers completed their Country Championship in fine style when they outclassed Western Rams 30-10 at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's John Simpson Oval in Tamworth today.
Unfortunately for the Tigers their win was in vain.
They needed Central Coast to beat Newcastle in their Country Championship clash to make the semi-finals but the Newcastle Maitland Knights beat the Roosters 30-14.
Tigers coach, Cody Tickle, said it was a shame they bowed out but was delighted with their fifth round win.
"We asked them to respond in defence," Tickle said after a last round loss to the Titans.
"And they did. We have to wait on the result (Central Coast v Newcastle) but it's not looking good. Newcastle are 14-nil up."
Indeed Newcastle went on to win by 16 points and end the Tiger hopes.
"It was good to finish this way though," Tickle said of a winning side led well by props Lincoln Browning, Nate Rothall and Toby Jamieson.
"Our forwards di their job and that allowed the backs to play off the back of it. Reece (Josephson) was outstanding and was allowed to showcase all his skills."
The Tigers started the fifth round Andrew Johns Cup match well, leading 10-nil after nine minutes thanks to tries from hooker Darcy Weatherall and winger Jack Anderson.
Weatherall scooted over after seven minutes and just a few minutes later centre Darcy Wallace was able to get a good pass away despite the attentions of multiple defenders for Anderson to score in the corner.
Western did hit back with two good tries to Rex Bassingthwaite and Jayden Innes to level the game up at 10-all after 23 minutes but impressive Tigers fullback Reece Josephson then carved his way through the Rams defence to score 50 seconds before the halftime break.
Ahead 16-10 the Tigers started the second half well with fullback Josephson running on to a good cutout pass from halfback Hayden Davidson to score his second try.
His third, and best, came three minutes later when he sliced through the Rams midfield defence and then palmed off two defenders in a brilliant 70m try.
Secondrower Ryan Schafer completed the victory when he scored from an angled run into the teeth of the Rams defence for a 30-10 victory.
It was a stirring win for the side built on the strength of props Lincoln Browning and Nate Rothall while small prop Toby Jamieson was outstanding, coupling a busy attacking game with some bruising defence, Fullback Josephson was outstanding again with his three tries and centre Darcy Wallace set up one try and saved another with great tackle on a Rams attacker.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 30 (Reece Josephson 3, Jack Anderson, Darcy Weatherall, Ryan Schafer tries, Riley Fitzsimmons 3gls) d WESTERN RAMS 10 (Rex Bassingthwaite, Jayden Innes tries, Innes gl).
