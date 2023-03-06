The Singleton Argus
Valley/JPC into Coalfield Cup decider with PCH and Greta/Branxton to meet in preliminary final on Saturday

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:51pm
The Coalfields Cup cricket semi-final series commenced last Saturday, with Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton recording victories in their respective matches.

