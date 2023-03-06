The Coalfields Cup cricket semi-final series commenced last Saturday, with Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton recording victories in their respective matches.
The major semi-final was played at Singleton's Howe Park, with Valley/JPC booking themselves a place in the cup decider with a fifteen-run victory over Singleton counterparts PCH. Batting first, Valley/JPC were restricted to a modest 153 having been bowled out in the 38th over. Plenty of batsmen made starts without pushing on, with opener Kye Dann leading from the front with 27. Mewa Jeetarwal (22), Brandon Carman (21), Isaac Barry (21), Shane Givney (18) and Daniel Storey (15) were all productive at the crease. Dan Oldknow was the pick of the PCH attack with 4-28 off 8, with Barton Jones (2-27 off 8) and Hugh Smith (2-14 off 2.4) picking up a brace of wickets each.
The match hung in the balance throughout the entire PCH run chase, but they were eventually all out in the final over of the contest for 138. Abe Jones proved to be a telling scalp for Valley/JPC when he was dismissed for 34, with skipper Jackson Cox (27) and Matt Pearce (15) keeping PCH in the match.
Valley/JPC used eight bowlers, with skipper Barry (3-28 off 7), Tristan Muir (2-27 off 6.2) and Liam Storey (2-20 off 6) doing enough give their side a grand final berth.
PCH now get a second chance in the preliminary final after Greta/Branxton ended Bellbird's season in the minor semi-final played at Miller Park. The Blues made 5-213 batting first, with skipper and opener Joey Butler returning to form to carry the bat with an unbeaten 64. Chris Murray shared in a fine partnership with 59, with Jace Lawson (25), Nathan Holz (24) and Josh Dagg (22) all scoring freely. Zac Kronholm was the pick of the Bellbird attack with 3-44 off 8.
The Tigers' season came to an end when they were bowled out for 132 in reply inside 35 overs, with Jason Orr (26), Scott Miller (25), Pete Brennan (16) and Billy Orr (15no) making up the majority of their runs. Mitch Casey was the best of the home side's attack with 4-27 off 8, with Jace Lawson (2-31 off 8), Brent Watson (2-18 off 8) and Will Regan (2-12 off 2.5) all supporting nicely.
Greta/Branxton now travel to Howe Park this Saturday to take on PCH in the preliminary final, with Valley/JPC set to face the winner in the grand final at the same venue the following week.
Coalfields Cup Final Fixtures (1:00pm start)
Preliminary Final
PCH vs Greta/Branxton at Howe Park
Loser eliminated, winner to advance to Grand Final vs Valley/JPC.
by Mark Bercini
