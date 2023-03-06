The major semi-final was played at Singleton's Howe Park, with Valley/JPC booking themselves a place in the cup decider with a fifteen-run victory over Singleton counterparts PCH. Batting first, Valley/JPC were restricted to a modest 153 having been bowled out in the 38th over. Plenty of batsmen made starts without pushing on, with opener Kye Dann leading from the front with 27. Mewa Jeetarwal (22), Brandon Carman (21), Isaac Barry (21), Shane Givney (18) and Daniel Storey (15) were all productive at the crease. Dan Oldknow was the pick of the PCH attack with 4-28 off 8, with Barton Jones (2-27 off 8) and Hugh Smith (2-14 off 2.4) picking up a brace of wickets each.