Ashton Coal will provide local community groups with $85,000 this year through their Community Support Program

Updated March 7 2023 - 9:40am, first published 8:29am
Singleton and Muswellbrook community groups will receive a helping hand to support their work through the Yancoal's Ashton Coal 2023 Community Support Program.

