Singleton and Muswellbrook community groups will receive a helping hand to support their work through the Yancoal's Ashton Coal 2023 Community Support Program.
Ashton Coal is investing $85,000 into 14 community organisations that work in the areas of health, social and community, environment, and education and training. Ashton Coal's funding will financially assist the following community groups and initiatives:
Also, as part of Ashton and Mount Thorley Warkworth's joint partnership with the University of Newcastle, it will continue to help bring the Science and Engineering Challenge and SMART Science Shows to budding scientists in the Upper Hunter region.
Representatives from Ashton Coal and the successful community organisations recently attended a presentation to celebrate their success. Ashton Coal Operations Manager, Aaron McGuigan, was pleased to help fund more amazing projects in the community this year.
"We acknowledge the importance of local groups in our community and the positive change they deliver for the people in our region," he said.
"As a key employer in the Hunter Valley, we are committed to playing an active role in the community and making a positive difference to the lives of people who work and live here.
"This year we are helping fund a variety of projects and initiatives across schools, sporting clubs, disability and service providers and we are proud to improve and help ensure these great programs are available"
Sue George, President of Singleton Neighbourhood Centre said, "With this funding, we can provide our volunteers with valuable assistance, information and enhance their skills to enable them to work with our clients, most of whom have varying levels of need and mental health issues. Our volunteers are vital to our ability to deliver our services to the community, and we are thankful to Ashton Coal for their financial assistance to offer this training to them."
