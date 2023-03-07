Jerrys Plains Community Fairy will be held on Saturday March 18 at the Jerrys Plains Recreation Grounds from 8am-1pm.
This is the11th year the event has been staged and the organisers are pleased to have already have bookings for 58 stallholders.
Major sponsor of the event is the nearby thoroughbred stud Coolmore Australia. Entry to the fair is free entry and amongst the entertainment is live music by Daniel Runchel Music, children's entertainer Tom Foolery a master magician and much more.
The little ones can enjoy the jumping castle and Toybox Activity Centre and the older children will love the obstacle course supplied by ABC Jumping Castles and all free so the kids can ride nonstop all morning. Bunnings are also entertaining the older kids with an Activity Stall.
Rhonda Walter said the organised hoped the community comes along and supports the Jerrys Plains Rural Fire Brigade which is their major fund raiser for the year, the brigade will be cooking us bbq breakfast and lunch.
Police will be calling in and showing off their highway patrol vehicles and explaining what all the gadgets are used for, she said.
Th stallholders are varied and to name a few Tie-dyed Tees, Towels & Sheets, ladies clothing, pre-loved items, wrought iron and horse gear, Ducky recycle timber products, woodworking and grazing boards, Sock-ease, native plants, orchids and succulents, toys and tools and much more.
Stalls are 4m x 4m and cost $10.00, if you would like a stall please email: jerrysplainsfair@gmail.com or phone 0411 288 977.
