On Valentine's Day, 14th February, Singleton Quilters Inc. celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special morning tea. Past and present members gathered in the Mechanics Institute main hall where the group meets twice each week.
Marea Baker, President, welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming before presenting Janet Fenwick with life membership. Janet, a founding member, was both "surprised and overwhelmed " by the honour. Marea then invited Janet to cut the cake in celebration of 40 years of quilting in Singleton.
While quilting is the focus, members work on all kinds of hand crafts and happily share their knowledge with each other. Members are given challenge projects to work on each year. They also join forces to make quilts for people in need, for example: the victims of the bush fires; the floods; and the people of Christchurch, NZ following the massacre in 2019. A raffle quilt is made for each quilt show to raise funds for a charity. This is always a collaborative effort and the quilt offered at this year's local quilt show was awarded 2nd place in its category at the Quilt NSW exhibition in 2021.
QuiltFest 2023 will be held on the 8th, 9th and 10th September.
The group meets on Tuesday between 10am and 3pm; and on Thursday between 6.30pm and 9pm; as well as on Saturday each month. Details can be found on their Facebook page "Singleton Quilters ".
For more information please contact Marea (0408 731 529); Heather (0428 721 238; or Jane (0448 773 203).
Cheryl Hayes ,Secretary , Singleton Quilters Inc.
