The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

A founding member of the Singleton Quilters Janet Fenwick receives life membership at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the group's formation.

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Valentine's Day, 14th February, Singleton Quilters Inc. celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special morning tea. Past and present members gathered in the Mechanics Institute main hall where the group meets twice each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.