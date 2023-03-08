While quilting is the focus, members work on all kinds of hand crafts and happily share their knowledge with each other. Members are given challenge projects to work on each year. They also join forces to make quilts for people in need, for example: the victims of the bush fires; the floods; and the people of Christchurch, NZ following the massacre in 2019. A raffle quilt is made for each quilt show to raise funds for a charity. This is always a collaborative effort and the quilt offered at this year's local quilt show was awarded 2nd place in its category at the Quilt NSW exhibition in 2021.