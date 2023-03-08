"To be called a Tidy Town is a badge of honour, a reflection of a community focused on striving for sustainable excellence. It is about the people and the relationships developed by community, schools, Councils, and business to create an environmental, social and economically sustainable community. It is about the love people have for their town and the pride they have for showcasing it to others. Tidy Towns is the way towards developing a great town - it is bloody brilliant."

