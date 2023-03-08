The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter is one of the seats to watch on election night as it is the second most marginal Coalition seat in the state

March 9 2023 - 4:00am
Dave Layzell, Nationals; Peree Watson, Labor; Tony Lonergan, Greens; James White, SFF; Calum Blair, SAP; Dale McNamara, Ind.

Upper Hunter has changed since the May 2021 by-election that saw the incumbent Nationals Dave Layzell elected with a 5.8 per cent margin.

