The third most marginal seat in NSW - Upper Hunter will be contested by seven candidates and at the draw of the ballot today Greens Tony Lonergan gained the top spot.
Seven candidates will contest the seat which includes the major centres of Singleton, Muswellbrook, Scone, Gloucester, Dungog, and since redistribution, Branxton, and the Maitland suburbs of Lorn and Largs.
In order of the ballot paper: Tony Lonergan, The Greens, James White, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, Dave Layzell, The Nationals, Dale McNamara, Independent, Peree Watson, Labor, Tom Lillicrap, Legalise Cannabis Party, and Calum Blair, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment / Corruption.
Mr McNamara and Mr Blair both live in Singleton, and Mr Lonergan from Kayuga, near Muswellbrook. Ms Watson resides in Branxton and Mr White resides in Ashtonfield, near Maitland. Finally, Mr Lillicrap lives in Wallsend.
At this stage, there will be seven early voting centres across the electorate. Pre-polling starts Saturday the 18th of March and finishes Friday the 24th of March. On election day, voters will be able to cast their vote at 41 sites across the electorate.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
