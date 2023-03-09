The Singleton Argus
At the draw of the ballot today for the seat of Upper Hunter seven candidates were nominated and the Greens Tony Lonergan gained top spot

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:03pm
Upper Hunter candidates at the draw of the ballot Dave Layzell, Dale McNamara, Peree Watson and Tony Lonergan. Photo Louise Nichols.

The third most marginal seat in NSW - Upper Hunter will be contested by seven candidates and at the draw of the ballot today Greens Tony Lonergan gained the top spot.

