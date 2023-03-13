Early voting or pre-polls open this Saturday, March 18 for the state election which will take place the following Saturday, March 25.
At the by-election for the Upper Hunter held in May 2021 just over 30% of electors voted early.
Opening Hours:
Sat 18 Mar - Fri 24 Mar 2023
Mon - Wed: 8:30am - 5:30pm
Thu: 8:30am - 8:00pm
Fri: 8:30am - 6:00pm
Sat: 9:00am - 6:00pm
9 Bathurst Street, Singleton NSW 2330
Accessibility:Assisted access, Path of travel may be difficult.
Railway Street, Gloucester NSW 2422
Accessibility:Assisted access, No designated disabled parking spot.
30 Ogilvie Street, Denman NSW 2328
Accessibility:Fully wheelchair accessible.
Victoria Park, Hill Street, Muswellbrook NSW 2333
Accessibility:Fully wheelchair accessible.
135 Liverpool St, Scone NSW 2337
Accessibility:Fully wheelchair accessible.
40 MacKay Street, Dungog NSW 2420
Accessibility:Assisted access, No designated accessible car park.
1 Garnett Road, East Maitland NSW 2323
Accessibility: Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, May have limited circulation space in voting area, Path of travel from car park may be difficult.
A map of the voting locations can be view at www.elections.nsw.gov.au
If your circumstances make it difficult for you to go to a voting centre on election day, you may be eligible to apply for a postal vote.
Postal vote applications are now open for the 2023 NSW State election.
General postal voters will automatically receive ballot papers in the mail for this election.
Postal application forms can be downloaded from www.elections.nsw.gov.au
