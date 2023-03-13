Greta/Branxton will take on Valley/JPC to decide this season's Coalfields Cup champion which will be played at Singleton's Howe Park this Saturday.
With Valley/JPC enjoying last weekend off after defeating PCH in the major semi-final the previous Saturday, Greta/Branxton handed PCH the same treatment by 60 runs in the preliminary final played at Howe Park last Saturday.
Greta/Branxton skipper Joey Butler won the toss and elected to bat.
The Blues were on the ropes at 7-94, but recovered to post a healthy 9-186 from their 40 overs.
Chris Murray batted beautifully to remain unbeaten on 69, sharing in match saving 58-run eighth wicket partnership with veteran Darren Thomson who was also productive with 32.
Nathan Holz was the other main contributor with 28. Jack Shade (2-37 off 8), Jake Daniels (2-33 off 8) and Mason Knodler (2-15 off 6) all took a brace of wickets each in tidy spells for the home side.
PCH fought hard in reply, but the loss of regular wickets prevented them from gaining any continuous momentum throughout the run-chase.
They were eventually all out in the 36th over for 126, with Dan Oldknow (30), skipper Jackson Cox (25), Matt Pearce (18) and Daniels (12) scoring their runs.
Thomson completed an outstanding all-round game for the Blues with 3-29 off 8, with Brent Watson (3-30 off 6.3) and Patrick Andrews 2-15 off five all keeping a lid on things.
This sets up an exciting finale to the Coalfields Cup season, with a rematch of the T20 final set to take place this weekend.
Valley/JPC proved too good for Greta/Branxton in the final of that competition last month, and will be looking to make it a premiership treble after also taking out this season's minor premiership.
Coalfields Cup Grand Final
Valley/JPC (1st) vs Greta/Branxton (3rd) at Howe Park (1pm start).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.