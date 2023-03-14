How best to manage waste?

The evolution of Singleton's circular economy is taking a great leap forward and members of the community are being invited to have their say.
Singleton Council is seeking feedback to develop a Waste Management Strategy which will set the framework for the delivery of waste services that not only meet community needs and expectations, but also guarantee reliability, affordability, and sustainability.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the strategy was being developed in response to the State Government-directed target of 80% waste diverted away from landfill by 2030.
He said this was an opportunity for all of us to play a role in reducing the amount of waste generated and its impacts on our community.
"The way we manage waste is evolving, and we want our community's input to guide the future waste services that Council provides for you," Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said.
"This is your chance to help us shape the way waste and resource recovery is delivered and managed across the Singleton local government area - so don't let your say go to waste. Your input ensures we're balancing the services you want with the cost of delivering them.
"This is a really important step in finding solutions that close the loop on waste - with your feedback directing things like recycling, kerbside bulk waste, mattress recycling and more."
Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said Council was committed to working with the community to find innovative solutions to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
He said Council already provided innovative free recycling options and education programs, which were successful due to the motivation of our community to do the right thing.
"Reducing waste to landfill is one of the key challenges we face in government and the community on both a global and local scale," he said.
"We're already doing our bit with initiatives such as using recycled material in road works, transforming recycled plastics into park furniture and fencing, installing renewable energy on our buildings and running recycling events like our Mattress Muster and Tyre Drop Off days, but there is always more we can do, particularly in our household domestic waste. "I urge everyone to jump online and complete the survey, with five $250 Spend in Singleton gift cards up for grabs for those who participate or attend a drop-in session to let us know what is important to you when it comes to the waste services we offer."
Community drop-in sessions will be held on:
Date Time Location
20 March 5pm Jerrys Plains Hall
27 March 5pm Elderslie Hall
28 March 5.30pm Virtual (register here)
29 March 12.30pm Virtual (register here)
29 March 5pm Singleton Civic Centre
3 April 5pm Broke Hall
