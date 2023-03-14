They were first through to the decider when they were good enough to defend their modest target of 153 against fellow SDCA club PCH in the major semi-final a fortnight ago. Greta/Branxton on the other hand have come from third place to book their spot in the big dance after hard fought wins against inaugural cup champions Bellbird in the minor semi-final, and then recovering from a bad start to overcome PCH in the preliminary final last weekend.