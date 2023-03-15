Singleton district resident Anne McGowan is seeking to join the NSW Legislative Council (MLC) in the state election.
Mrs McGowan is standing with Elizabeth Farrelly Independents, in the state upper house ballot, because she believes the best way to move towards governmental systems where its main code or law is transparency, honesty, impeccability, and integrity.
She has a corporate background in banking, public relations, consultancy, tertiary business education, with credentials in public relations, internal and external mass communications.
Author, speaker, founder and CEO of Protecting Seniors Wealth, Mrs McGowan describes herself as an expert providing education and professional development for industries on a serious issue - the prevention of financial abuse and exploitation of senior and vulnerable people.
She is married with one grown up daughter and spreads her time between her farm at Singleton and working in Sydney. She is actively involved with groups to help farmers, primary producers, communities prevent the destructive impacts of gas fossil fuel projects - to preserve quality food supplies, water, and the environment.
She is currently on the executive of the Hunter Gas Landholder Rights Alliance Inc. with her property to be impacted should the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline be constructed.
"After becoming aware of many concerning issues I decided to stand when invited by Elizabeth Farrelly. Elizabeth is highly respected, visits rural areas, and well known," Mrs McGowan said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.