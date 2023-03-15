Cattle, sheep, pigs, donkeys and chickens - it sounds like Noah's Ark.
And last July it looked like it had rained for 40 days and 40 nights as these animals' home, St Catherine's Catholic College farm near Singleton, was flooded forcing the school's farm animals to be moved quick smart to higher ground not in an ark but in cattle trucks.
In charge of the whole operation was the school's agriculture teacher Joanna Towers.
Fortunately Ms Towers, who has worked at the school for ten years, is used to wrangling animals and taking on the logistics of moving livestock mostly to shows along with her students.
The flood was a stressful time for all involved but the school's farm and all the animals survived. Although fences needed repairs just another chore for the teacher to organise.
To say Ms Towers loves agriculture including teaching the subject in conjunction with the VET Primary Industry course would perhaps be a slight understatement.
Her happy place is down on the farm with her students training cattle for exhibition at local and Royal shows, teaching them how to drive a tractor or fussing over nearly born lambs and piglets.
To ensure everyone who wants to learn about farming can enjoy the experience Ms Towers said she had opted for a variety of animals as some students aren't keen on cattle but love pigs.
"We also experiment with growing vegetables and different farming methods and have also processed our pigs and lambs and invited the school community to come and enjoy our produce," she said.
Given her commitment to and passion for her teaching role at St Cath's it was fitting to see her work recognised at the recent Catholic Schools Maitland-Newcastle Emmaus Awards ceremony.
This event is held before the annual Called to Serve Mass which is held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral. Ms Towers was nominated by her peers, received the Emmaus Award for Vet Teacher.
Her citation read in part:
Jo's passion for teaching Primary Industries is evident in the learning experiences she has provided for her students. Students prepare cattle for regional, and country shows, including travelling to events at Wingham and Sydney to parade cattle that they have raised and trained. Jo has a knack of finding the right way to tackle a tricky class or student. Her work with the Last Stop Donkey rescue program is a good example of a partnership initiative that is mutually beneficial.
Commenting on the award Ms Towers said she was surprised but will certainly treasure the memory of receiving the award with my parents and daughter in that beautiful cathedral.
"There are so many deserving teachers I work with at St Cath's that I am fortunate to have been nominated," she said.
Before becoming a teacher she enjoyed a varied and rewarding career in the rural sector, ranging from working on cattle stations to agronomy and in advisory roles.
Her decision to become a teacher came from her mother a teacher herself.
"Mum suggested that it might be a worthwhile career for me once I had settled down. I went back to university and got a Bachelor of Education, and was lucky enough to get a job at St Joseph's in Aberdeen," she said.
"I really love sharing my knowledge and enthusiasm for all things agriculture. Teaching is very unique in its ability to be able to be part of so many young people's lives, and play even just a small role in the formation of that person. If I can help them into an agricultural career, even better.
"Plus I like to challenge myself, and my students, to work hard towards their goals, to try something outside of their comfort zone. It creates a great bond between us all."
