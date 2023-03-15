Now we watch for an El Nino

The Bureau of Meteorology has announced that the 2022-2023 La Nina has ended. The tropical Pacific Ocean is now in a neutral phase - neither La Nina nor El Nino.
While the Pacific Ocean is ENSO-neutral, the Bureau has moved to El Nino WATCH as there are some signs of El Nino forming later in the year. El Nino WATCH means there is a 50% chance of El Nino in 2023.
Bureau of Meteorology Technical Lead Extended Prediction Dr Andrew Watkins said after three years of La Nina and record-breaking rainfall in eastern Australia, the Bureau's long-range forecast shows drier than average conditions for most of Australia over the coming months.
"Long-range forecasts show there's an increased chance of below average rainfall for most of Australia during autumn 2023," Dr Watkins said.
"But the northern wet season, including the tropical cyclone season, continues during March and April, so there remains the chance of tropical weather systems bringing heavy rain at times to the north."
If these tropical weather systems extend south, there remains the possibility of periods of heavy rainfall, and flooding, particularly in parts of eastern Australia where soils remain wet and rivers and dams are still full. Dr Watkins said should the chance of El Nino forming later in 2023 increase to around 70%, the Bureau will change to El Nino ALERT status. "Even if El Nino impacts Australia, this does not necessarily lead to drought," he said.
