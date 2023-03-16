The Singleton Argus
Greater Northern Tigers enter a tough semi-final against South Coast Dragons

By Geoff Newling
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
Greater Northern Tigers rugby league team. Picture supplied.

Greater Northern Tigers enter a tough semi-final against South Coast Dragons at Wollongong's Collegians Sporting Complex on a high but without naming a starting fullback.

