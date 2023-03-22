What's on: Your guide to events in Singleton and surrounds

Ignite your senses at the Singleton Firelight Festival and Firewalk. Every night from May 14- 22 Singleton's town centre will be brought to light with a series of vibrant projections on the historic Dunolly Bridge and a new Firewalk light and laser show in Cook Park. Book your free tickets for times between 6pm and 10pm. Combine the new Firewalk show on May 21 with a visit to the Firelight Festival in Singleton's John Street between 6pm and 9pm. Soak up the vibrant fire performances, live entertainment and music, laser and light shows and experience some of the region's best food stalls, food trucks and laneway bars featuring the best of Hunter Valley wine, beer and spirits.