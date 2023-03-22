The Singleton Argus has asked three quick questions of our Nationals, Labor and Greens candidates before election day on Saturday, March 25.
The questions concern the Singleton bypass land acquisitions, air pollution in the Upper Hunter and the Ravensworth Homestead.
Dave Layzell, The Nationals
The majority of the land required for the Singleton Bypass has been purchased.
Of the 39 properties needed, 27 were acquired by agreement between landholders and Transport for NSW. The remaining six landholders are now engaged in the statutory process of compulsory acquisition with the Land and Environment Court to determine compensation.
This is the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act at work, as intended by the NSW Nationals when it was introduced in 1991 by then Deputy Premier and Roads Minister, the late Wal Murray and subsequently updated in 2016 by then Minister for Roads Duncan Gay MLC. The act aims to give a market price based on the principle of a "willing buyer and a willing seller" determined through the use of independent property valuers.
Last year I formally asked in parliament for an inquiry into the acquisitions of property at Singleton so the farm holders can have their voice heard through a formal process. This has now been confirmed by the Premier and Deputy Premier.
Peree Watson, Labor Party
A Minns Labor Government is committed to changing land acquisition laws considering the grievances raised by affected landowners. Since October I have been talking with the impacted parties about the appalling treatment they have received. As such, legislative changes are necessary to address these issues and provide necessary protections for affected landowners.
Tony Lonergan, The Greens
This is an incredibly expensive project. Paying replacement value, plus an inconvenient payment of 10-30 per cent, to affected landowners is appropriate and would not much affect the overall cost.
Although bypassing Singleton is worthwhile infrastructure, which will benefit people passing through Singleton, the traffic congestion we are currently experiencing is entirely due to mine traffic. As such the mining industry should be paying the lion's share of the cost.
Otherwise it is just another subsidy to an industry, mostly foreign owned, that has made enormous profits in the last couple of years. $2/tonne from all coal passing through Singleton would see the bypass paid for in 3-4 years.
There has already been 70 air quality alerts for the year in the Upper Hunter.
Layzell
The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has had the stewardship of the Upper Hunter Air Quality Monitoring Network since it was established between 2010 and 2012.
I note from the latest five year review published last year, that a member of the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee described the network and monitoring as "a world leader, which not enough members of the community realise.
Air quality alerts show that the system works, which is vital so Upper Hunter communities can make informed choices about going outdoors to enjoy the local environment. But, as is well documented about this network, there is always scope for improvement and I want to work with the Department of Planning and Environment as well as the Environment Protection Authority on improving air quality and improved industry performance.
The Environment Protection Authority has been proactive in the past monitoring dust emissions from Upper Hunter open cut coal mines. I encourage the local coal industry to use best practice dust suppression techniques, especially during extended hot, dry periods so they maintain public confidence in their ability to operate.
Watson
We all want and deserve great air quality in the Upper Hunter, and many of the miners themselves are local and also want this for their families. NSW mining and power stations are subject to strict requirements about air pollution, but too often they breach their commitments.
Lonergan
The EPA must be properly resourced to police breaches of conditions that regularly occur. Mines must cease operation when wind speeds reach critical values. Serious fines need to be levied on companies breaching their conditions of consent. Mt Pleasant's approval to expand should be overturned by the Federal Environment Minister. This mine is 3km directly upwind of Muswellbrook and has received approval from the state government to double production and increase the mine footprint by more than 50 per cent out to 2048.
Layzell
I support the decision by Singleton Council to oppose the heritage listing of the Ravensworth Homestead Complex. There is always a balance we make as a society in maintaining heritage of the past with the job needs of the future. Wherever possible we try to achieve both.
I believe there is a good option to achieve both goals by relocating the homestead and creating a cultural education centre. Remembering the past while recognising the future.
There are unlimited opportunities that maybe possible with relocating the homestead to a new location such as to Broke. And we should not overlook that there are a significant number of jobs associated with the mine expansion.
Watson
As mentioned, the Ravensworth Homestead Complex is currently with the NSW Heritage Council, and so the process needs to run its course.
Lonergan
Not sure why Glencore should get a say. Ah yes, they want to get at the coal. Meanwhile, if they had the community's interests at heart they would maintain the buildings against any deterioration. The Ravensworth Complex has undeniable heritage value and should be listed.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.