The EPA must be properly resourced to police breaches of conditions that regularly occur. Mines must cease operation when wind speeds reach critical values. Serious fines need to be levied on companies breaching their conditions of consent. Mt Pleasant's approval to expand should be overturned by the Federal Environment Minister. This mine is 3km directly upwind of Muswellbrook and has received approval from the state government to double production and increase the mine footprint by more than 50 per cent out to 2048.

