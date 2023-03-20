There's a distinct local flavour at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this Easter with two new exhibitions showcasing the skills of home-grown creative arts makers in a celebration of the culture of the region.
The Singleton Mechanics Institute's 'Making Ends Meet' and 'Frequency' by David Gallahan will both be displayed in the main gallery from 6 April - 18 June 2023.
Home to many of Singleton's creative arts groups the Mechanics Institute, in George Street, has itself hosting a few exhibitions - so now works created there are finding a new exhibitions space at the Arts and Cultural Centre just down the road.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the exhibitions were a true celebration of local artisans and how their work contributes to the cultural fabric of the Singleton area.
"As one of Singleton's oldest buildings, the Mechanics Institute is a fascinating link between Singleton's colonial past and the function it still provides today as a centre for community connectedness - and this exhibition celebrates the talented group of local potters, quilters and textile artists who call this incredible building home," she said.
"'Making Ends Meet' highlights the traditional skills of crafting by hand, as well as the strengths to be gained through working as part of a collective, where individuals bring their distinctive perspectives to the materials they use - whether that be clay or thread -preserving traditional techniques and inspiring us with new and unique creations."
Ms Brereton said that in striking juxtaposition, David Gallahan's 'Frequency' explores mathematic mastery of geodesic spheres to produce detailed industrial sculptures using recycled materials.
"As a former draftsman, David's work is intricate and precise, produced at his property in Westbrook using the materials that are available to him like ag pipe and recycled pallets," she said.
"While these are two very different exhibitions, each celebrate the art of combining different fragments to produce something beautiful, created by local people driven by a love of making.
"One of the most exciting things is that the exhibitors may not consider themselves to be artists in the traditional sense, but there is so much talent here in Singleton which these shows deliver in spades.
"We are extremely excited to be able to shine a spotlight on the amazing work that is being created in our community that celebrate what makes Singleton so unique, and cannot wait to welcome residents and visitors in to experience it."
'Making Ends Meet' and 'Frequency' exhibitions will be unveiled at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre with a special free opening night from 6pm on Thursday 6 April 2023. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Entry to the exhibitions at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is free. For more information, visit the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre facebook page or website.
