New exhibition at Singleton's Arts and Cultural Centre will include work from our home-grown creative makers

Updated March 20 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:58pm
Exhibitors from the Making Ends Meet and Frequency exhibitions at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre. Picture supplied.

There's a distinct local flavour at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this Easter with two new exhibitions showcasing the skills of home-grown creative arts makers in a celebration of the culture of the region.

