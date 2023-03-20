The Singleton Argus
Clean sweep for Valley/JPC this season, T20 champions, minor premiers and winner of the Coalfield Cup

By Mark Bercini
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:08am
Valley/JPC celebrate after their win in the Coalfield Cup. Picture Shannon Dann.

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the Coalfields Cup champions last Saturday when they defeated Greta/Branxton in a two-run thriller at Howe Park.

