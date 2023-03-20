Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the Coalfields Cup champions last Saturday when they defeated Greta/Branxton in a two-run thriller at Howe Park.
After taking out the inaugural T20 competition six weeks earlier, the competition's first joint venture club then took out the minor premiership in the competition's first full season of home and away forty over matches. They then put the icing on the cake by winning the premiership decider in a breath-taking finale to the season.
Skipper Isaac Barry won the toss and elected to bat in pretty warm conditions, and they got off to a solid start through openers Jacob Carey (35) and Brandon Carman (21), with the opening partnership worth 58. The next nine wickets fell for just 59 runs, with the home side all out in the 34th over of its innings for 117. Shane Givney (20), Liam Storey (17) and Mewa Jeetarwal (15) were the other batsmen to make an impression. Patrick Andrews was Greta/Branxton's best with the four-piece, collecting 4-16 off 3.5, with Jace Lawson next best with 2-35 off 8.
The match hung in the balance throughout the entire run chase, with the Blues requiring seven to win from the final over and final wicket to snatch victory. Down to three balls they needed three for victory, and a super over was all-of-a-sudden coming into the equation. In an epic finish, Valley/JPC bowler Tristan Muir threw down the stumps at the bowlers end after the Blues batsmen tried to sneak through for a bye. Lawson top scored for Greta/Branxton with 23, with Darren Thomson (20), Nathan Holz (13) and Brent Watson (13) making starts. For Valley/JPC, Barry finished with 2-29 off 8, with Luke Dempster taking 2-16 off 7.
The corresponding presentation immediately followed the match. Bellbird's Billy Orr collected the bowling average award with 20 wickets at 7.35, with Dempster taking the most wickets with 23 wickets. Greta/Branxton's Josh Dagg won the batting aggregate and average with 562 runs at 187.33. Dagg was also named the competition's champion player of the year just in front of PCH's Jackson Cox.
