The match hung in the balance throughout the entire run chase, with the Blues requiring seven to win from the final over and final wicket to snatch victory. Down to three balls they needed three for victory, and a super over was all-of-a-sudden coming into the equation. In an epic finish, Valley/JPC bowler Tristan Muir threw down the stumps at the bowlers end after the Blues batsmen tried to sneak through for a bye. Lawson top scored for Greta/Branxton with 23, with Darren Thomson (20), Nathan Holz (13) and Brent Watson (13) making starts. For Valley/JPC, Barry finished with 2-29 off 8, with Luke Dempster taking 2-16 off 7.