Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway at Belford as work progresses on the upgrade between Belford and the Golden Highway.
Traffic travelling towards Newcastle will be moved onto the new eastbound carriageway from Wednesday night.
To allow for the upgrade of the existing highway, traffic travelling towards Singleton will be moved onto the new westbound lanes in about two weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of electronic message signs and drive with caution when travelling through the work zone.
Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
The speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h at times during the day while work is carried out adjacent to the new carriageways. An 80 km/h speed limit will be in place outside of these times.
Work on the upgrade will continue to be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
