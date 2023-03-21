New retail outlet, new farm, new livestock enterprises, Adam and Jody Turner of Springhill Beef, have certainly had a busy couple of years.
The significant expansion of their enterprise means they are now farmers, food producers and food processors taking the 'paddock to plate' concept that one step further along the market chain.
The Turners began their cattle grazing operation at "Springhill" Mount Rivers near Gresford in the Hunter Valley in 2016. From there, this entrepreneurial couple, who are also first generation farmers, have now added a property near Walcha in the New England region, and in October last year, bought the Trunks Family Meats retail outlet in Singleton.
What is exciting about the new retail butchery outlet, is not only the opportunity to deal face-to-face with customers, but they can process products such as bacon, hams and other smallgoods such as beef jerky on-site.
Trading as Springhill Beef, the Turners used to supply just high quality grassfed beef, but today, they also offer free range chickens and free range heritage bred pork.
The diversification in the livestock produced along with the retail and meat processing facilities means the Turners can now enjoy greater control over the entire 'paddock to plate'.
"I guess we are now vertically intergrated which means we can have more control over the whole operation, which is something Jody and I always hope to achieve when we started out in 2016 at "Springhill"," said Adam Turner.
"We wanted to value add to the products we sold and that is now possible following the purchase of Trunks Meats."
He admitted it took some juggling managing the different parts of the business, but fortunately Adam had previously worked in retail before moving into farming.
Many small scale producers are often frustrated trying to: one process their products and; two finding a consistent market for those goods.Owning a butcher shop overcomes some of those issues for the Turners.
However, small-scale pork production remains difficult, as processing facilities are scarce on the ground, with their pigs processed at Binnaway, in Central NSW.
Their pasture fed meat chickens are processed at Redgate Farm at Seaham, near Raymond Terrace.
In the case of the pork and chickens, they are both processed in batches, for ease of management, and less transportation costs. Whereas the cattle can be processed as required, through Kurri Meatworks. Alongside juggling the demands of retail life, the Turners continue on their path towards sustainable agricultural production at Springhill and now 'The Grange' at Walcha.
To ensure they do not overgraze their land on both farms, holistic farming methods are employed, meaning all livestock is constantly on the move, that is cattle, pigs and chickens. Laying their dung and trampling the soil for shorter more intense intervals, the soil is then rested for large intervals, until livestock is brought back to repeat the process.
They sow a mixture of summer and winter pastures, with no synthetic fertilisers, instead worm juice is spread over pastures to increase soil microbial activity.
With much of the work already undertaken at Springhill to establish a holistic practices, similar goals are being set for The Grange.
