No joke, strap in: Singleton Rodeo returns on April 1

First it was COVID-19 restrictions and then the wet weather but it looks all systems go for the 2023 Singleton Rodeo.
Last year the event had to be cancelled due to ongoing wet weather but Singleton Rodeo's organisers are pleased to announce it is schedule this year for Saturday, April 1.
Once again the major sponsor is locally based Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions.
Held at the Singleton Showground in Bathurst Street, competition begins 10am.
The full program is Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association affiliated.
Among the major prizes at $1000 each for the Open Bull Ride, Open Saddleback and Open Bareback.
Same prizemoney on offer for the Open Rope and Tie and Open Steer Wrestling. For the Open Team Roping the prizemoney is $2000.
For the Ladies Barrel Race and Ladies Breakaway $1000 each in prizemoney the same for the Steer Decorating.
Plenty of competitions for the juniors and juveniles with barrels, steer ride, breakaway, junior bull and mini bull rides.
Nominations via ABCRA iCompete close Friday, March 24.
Late entries from Friday at 5pm till 12pm Monday, March 27.
There will be a live band at the completion of the rodeo and food and drinks available on the showground.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
