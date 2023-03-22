Aaron Bullock steers Talbragar into final spot for Country Championships decider

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock qualified a second winner into the $500,000 Country Championships Final on Monday at Scone as Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar claimed the last spot in the April 1 race at Randwick.
Bullock took $3.80 favourite Talbragar across from gate 13 to sit outside leader Russley Crown in the $150,000 1400m northern wildcard qualifier, which was transferred from Sunday because of extreme temperatures.
Scott Singleton-trained Russley Crown pinched a break early in the straight but Talbragar made a sustained run to wear him down and hit the lead at the 100m mark on the way to a 0.87-length victory.
The five-year-old Snitzel gelding firmed from $15 into a $6 third favourite for the final with the TAB.
Bullock already has the job in the final on Paul Messara-trained favourite Akasawa, which he took to victory in the Hunter-North West qualifier at Tamworth three weeks ago.
He confirmed after Monday's win that he would stick with the Scone-based favourite.
The success continues an outstanding season for Bullock, who leads the NSW premiership with 103.5 winners.
Only one spot in the decider was on offer on Monday and Tamworth-based trainer Morgan was confident Talbragar would get it despite having to step up to 1400m from a first-up 1000m win at home.
"He does some work this horse," Morgan told Sky Racing.
"Probably 95 per cent of my other horses probably wouldn't have won, because I'm pretty soft on them, but this bloke works twice a day because if you give him any time off he'll drill you ... he's a good horse.
"I thought to myself yesterday, I've been lucky enough to qualify a few times but I've never had the standout horse. I've never had a Noble Boy, or a Victorem, a Clearly Innocent. They've just been better than them.
"This guy is the closest I've had. This is the one."
Morgan had a winner earlier on the card with Nexonumia in the 1300m maiden showcase handicap (1300m).
Also on the program, local trainers Singleton and Brett Cavanough had winning doubles.
Singleton won with Dollar Magic and Melody Again, while Cavanough had victories with the promising Rising and first-starter Once Again My Girl.
"He had a bit of ability before he came to us," Cavanough said.
"We were going to wait for a Highway [Handicap], but I just wanted to get on with it because I think he's a bit better than probably here today, without being rude to anybody else.
"We think he could end up at the Brisbane carnival or somewhere like that in the right race. He's got a high cruising speed probably up to a mile, so it was a good starting point today."
Once Again My Girl, an $8 chance, won the country boosted showcase plate in a wind-assisted 1000m track record of 55.75 seconds after leading then kicking clear for a 3.68-length success with apprentice Braith Nock aboard.
"We expected that, the stable was pretty confident. She's always been very sharp in her work," Cavanough said.
"They are running time today. They've got a massive tail wind, coming home in 32.3 [for the last 600m], but she's a good little filly.
"I don't know where she sits yet, but one for one and we'll just see how we go."
