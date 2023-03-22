More doctors in the bush and responding to the 44 recommendations made by the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Regional Health Outcomes were among the policy priorities for the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW as we head into this weekend's state election.
The organisation has also called on all candidates to make a commitment to ban fossil fuel companies from making political donations.
The CWA posed a number of issues to the major parties and rural based independent candidates ranging from funding for country roads, employment growth and pest and weed eradication, to more equitable access to education for country students and the need for real time data for communities along flood-prone river systems.
CWA of NSW President Joy Beames said the number of responses was gratifying, and most of the CWA's priorities had received some feedback from respondents, if only to say they were in 'support' of the issue.
However, she said there had been a noticeable lack of campaigning from the major parties "west of Penrith" in the lead-up to Saturday's election, prompting questions around meaningful policies for rural and regional NSW.
"We're an a-political organisation with our interest in simply getting an overview of where the major parties and key Independents stand on issues that are of genuine concern to our country communities. Despite the responses to our list of priorities, we feel there is a lack of attention to rural, regional and remote areas and we hope whoever claims victory on Saturday doesn't ignore the concerns of people west of the Divide," she said.
"We need policies to stimulate rural, regional and remote job creation, and decentralisation, funding for significant infrastructure and road projects that will assist in making our regions more attractive for prospective business opportunities, health and education professionals or those looking to relocate for a lifestyle change.
"We have also been advocating for improvements to and additional initiatives related to disaster relief and recovery support, including capturing a larger pool of rate/fee relief, and the simplification of aid application processes. These are all big issues, we know, but better outcomes for our regions equates to a more positive economic and social future for our state."
Some of the other issues on the CWA of NSW's priority list for rural and regional areas include:
"We're looking forward to working closely with whoever forms our next government with the aim of getting a focus back on the needs of the remote, rural and regional communities of NSW," she said.
The CWA of NSW has released the document that outlines its full set of policy requests, along with the responses received from major parties and Independents contesting this weekend's election.
