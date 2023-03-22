The Singleton Argus
CWA of NSW has listed a number of issues it wants the major parties and rural based independent candidates to consider ahead of this weekend's state election

Updated March 22 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:29pm
More doctors in the bush and responding to the 44 recommendations made by the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Regional Health Outcomes were among the policy priorities for the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW as we head into this weekend's state election.

