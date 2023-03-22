The Singleton Argus
The two year wait is over as Singleton Rodeo returns on Saturday April 1 at the showground for a packed program spills and thrills

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:35am
Singleton's Logan George competing in the junior bullride.

First it was COVID-19 restrictions and then last year the event had to be cancelled due to ongoing wet weather but the organisers are pleased to announce the Singleton Rodeo will be held this year on Saturday 1st April.

