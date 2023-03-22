National Rugby League legend Scott Prince joined in the launch of Glencore's 2023 NSW Indigenous Employment Pathways Program, welcoming 16 Indigenous Australians at an orientation day earlier this month.
As Program Ambassador, Prince will mentor the participants through the 26-week job-readiness program based in Singleton in the Upper Hunter region.
"It really is 26-weeks of gaining life changing skills that can be used not just in the mining industry but in all areas of life," Prince said.
"My role is to guide and mentor this group to set goals and stay on track to achieve them."
The Indigenous Employment Pathways Program provides training, work experience and employment opportunities for Indigenous Australians with connections to Glencore's mining operations in Singleton and Muswellbrook.
Glencore runs the Program in conjunction with JobTrail and WorkPac.
"Mining was a big part of my family; my father was a miner," Prince said.
"It gave me an understanding of the lifestyle, first and foremost, but more importantly how a miner can provide for the community and their own family."
"I take my hat off to Glencore, JobTrail and WorkPac for the amazing work they're doing to create opportunities for our mob."
Glencore works with Indigenous groups across its Hunter operations on a range of matters, including cultural heritage, employment, sourcing, and local community partnerships.
The Upper Hunter Program builds on a successful pilot Pathways Program conducted in Queensland in 2019, which resulted in most participants finding employment upon graduation.
"The Pathways Program provides opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People actively seeking employment," Glencore Coal's Indigenous Programs Coordinator Carrie Bendeich said.
"As has been the case in our Queensland operations, the Pathways Program in the Upper Hunter has been guided by feedback from local Aboriginal groups and aims to address a need within these communities."
"We're incredibly proud of this Program and look forward to celebrating the achievements of our 2023 cohort."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.