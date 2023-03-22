The Singleton Argus
NRL Legend Scott Prince joins launch of Glencore's NSW Indigenous Pathways Employment Program

Updated March 23 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:45am
National Rugby League legend Scott Prince joined in the launch of Glencore's 2023 NSW Indigenous Employment Pathways Program, welcoming 16 Indigenous Australians at an orientation day earlier this month.

