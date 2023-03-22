It has been a busy first term for Singleton Public School's students when it comes to sporting achievements.
Be it AFL, rugby league and swimming the school will have five representatives competing at state level in the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) competitions.
First to make his way to the state finals with be swimmer Alex Monk who will be making his first appearance at this level of competition.
He will be swimming in the U13s 50m freestyle event after success at the Hunter regional competition.
Monk heads to Sydney in early April and will be training hard between now and then at our local pool.
Max Tanner U11s and Cooper Mapp U12s have been selected as members of the Hunter school's rugby league teams
Tanner plays both rugby union for the Singleton Bulls and AFL for the Singleton Roosters with Mapp a devoted rugby league Greyhound player. The state matches will be held in early June and the pair will be training with their respective teams each Sunday from next term.
These two will join Lochie Bourke and Cruz Mapp (Cooper's twin brother) as members of the Hunter Wolves AFL team. Bourke like the Mapp twins is a league player and tried out for AFL for a bit of fun.
But the four schoolmates are looking forward to the AFL PSSA competition.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.