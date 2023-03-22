The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

ALF, rugby league and swimming - students from Singleton Public School will be competing at state level of these PSSA competitions

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Tanner and Cooper Mapp who have made the Hunter teams for state PSSA rugby league.

It has been a busy first term for Singleton Public School's students when it comes to sporting achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.