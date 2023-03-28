The ongoing success of our homegrown care services provider Ourcare Services continues with the purchase of its original operating base and the adjoining Senior Citizens Centre in Bathurst Street..
With the sale now formally completed the Bathurst Street site and buildings were owned by Singleton Council and Ourcare's purchase marks a new era.
Council had leased the two buildings at 1-3 Bathurst Street to Ourcare Services Ltd (Ourcare) and the Singleton Senior Citizens Centre for more than 15 years, and began negotiations for the sale following a formal offer by Ourcare.
Recognising Ourcare has made a considerable investment into the building to provide community services including transport, Meals on Wheels, social support, home maintenance, home modification, domestic assistance, disabilities services, centre-based day care and personal care, Council resolved the sale was the greatest way to support Ourcare and its continued success into the future.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said it was a great outcome for the community and particularly the people who benefit from the services provided by Ourcare.
"Council's discussions regarding the sale included assurances from Ourcare that they will continue to operate out of this site for the foreseeable future, as well as consideration for the enormous benefit to our community to invest in this important facility," he said. "Selling the building to Ourcare was the greatest way Council could support them going forward.
"Ourcare will continue to support the Senior Citizens and to integrate activities between the buildings, and we look forward to seeing Ourcare thrive as a result of this new arrangement." Ourcare CEO Lesleigh Adie said that "we are looking forward to working with the seniors of Singleton and to provide opportunities for the community to use the building as well."
Starting out servicing the just the local community today Ourcare provides assistance to people living in the Upper Hunter Shire and Hunter Region.
