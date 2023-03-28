The Singleton Argus
Ourcare Services buys it home base and adjoining Senior Citizens Centre in Bathurst Street from Singleton Council

By Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:17pm
Bronwyn Dunston, Janice Goodwin, Colleen McMahon, Council's Dwight Graham, Mayor of Singleton Sue Moore and Ourcare's Lesleigh Adie.
The ongoing success of our homegrown care services provider Ourcare Services continues with the purchase of its original operating base and the adjoining Senior Citizens Centre in Bathurst Street..

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

