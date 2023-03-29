What's on: Your guide to events in Singleton and surrounds

First it was COVID-19 restrictions and then last year the event had to be cancelled due to ongoing wet weather but the organisers are pleased to announce the Singleton Rodeo will be held this year on Saturday, April 1. Held at the Singleton showground in Bathurst Street competition begins 10am and the full program is the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) affiliated. The rodeo starts at 10am with the major events starting at 5pm with the Grand Entry. Tickets via www.singletonshow.com/ticket-information