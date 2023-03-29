What's on: Your guide to events in Singleton and surrounds

Mega Creatures
April 1-30: Hunter Valley Gardens
Mega Creatures returns to Hunter Valley Gardens from April 1 to April 30. From 9am to 4pm, experience a MEGA adventure with prehistoric dinosaurs, crawling insects and mythical creatures and amazing rides. During Easter long weekend children can enjoy a special Easter Egg Hunt on April 7, 8 and 9. Tickets for the Easter Egg Hunt can only be booked online after purchasing Mega Creatures tickets online at: huntervalleygardens.com.au/events/mega-creatures
2023 Complete Parts Singleton Rodeo
April 1: Singleton Showground
First it was COVID-19 restrictions and then last year the event had to be cancelled due to ongoing wet weather but the organisers are pleased to announce the Singleton Rodeo will be held this year on Saturday, April 1. Held at the Singleton showground in Bathurst Street competition begins 10am and the full program is the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) affiliated. The rodeo starts at 10am with the major events starting at 5pm with the Grand Entry. Tickets via www.singletonshow.com/ticket-information
The Mailrun Charity Bike Ride 2023
April 16: Singleton
Join with hundreds of other cyclists in this fun cycling event. The more serious cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy a challenging 100km. Alternatively, there will be an intermediate course of 60km and easier 45km and 27km courses for those who are keen to participate, but are looking for a more leisurely ride. Support and raise funds for Singleton Family Support Inc. Visit themailrun.org
Gumball Music Festival
April 21-24 at Dashville, Kirkton Road Lower Belford
Paul Dempsey and the Baby Animals help headline the roughly 40 bands that will play one by one across the three days. The event promises to be an epic weekend camping adventure, full of eclectically awesome live music, heart and soul displays from all walks of life and a buzzing family friendly atmosphere that'll leave you wanting to come back for more. Tickets: thegumball.com.au/tickets
Singleton Firelight Festival
Singleton CBD: May 14-22
Ignite your senses at the Singleton Firelight Festival and Firewalk. Every night from May 14- 22 Singleton's town centre will be brought to light with a series of vibrant projections on the historic Dunolly Bridge and a new Firewalk light and laser show in Cook Park. Book your free tickets for times between 6pm and 10pm. Combine the new Firewalk show on May 21 with a visit to the Firelight Festival in Singleton's John Street between 6pm and 9pm.
