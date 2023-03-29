Based on Tuesday's counting of Singleton's pre-poll votes, sitting member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell has declared himself re-elected for a second term.
National party scrutineers advised Mr Layzell late Tuesday evening that his vote had not collapsed at the Singleton pre-polling centre, a situation he said could have been a real possibility given the atmosphere at the the site during the week of early voting.
According to Mr Layzell, there were 7500 votes cast at the Singleton pre-polling centre, the largest in the electorate, and he lost 500 votes, an outcome he was happy to accept.
"Due to the number of unionists present during pre-poll, and some of the views some unionist expressed, I was fearful that my vote in Singleton would totally collapse," he said.
"My scrutineers said my vote help up well, and I am confident that Labor cannot win, given the current numbers."
My Layzell thanked his volunteers and supporters, and was looking forward to working for the Upper Hunter for the next four years.
Labor candidate Peree Watson was not yet ready to concede, but admitted that it was going to be tough to win given the current status of counting.
She was awaiting the outcome of counting at the Muswellbrook pre-polling centre, which was taking place on Wednesday.
Ms Watson, who was hoping to be the first female, and non-conservative member for the Upper Hunter, said that she was pleased to have lifted Labor's vote to around 30 percent.
At the May 2021, by-election for the seat of Upper Hunter, Labor's Jeff Drayton, recorded 21 percent of the first preference vote.
Commenting on Mr Layzell's criticism of the unionist representatives at the pre-polling centres, Ms Watson said "these people were workers representing their families and communities, and they were standing up to a Coalition Government that had been ignoring them for over a decade."
"If Mr Layzell wins the seat, I won't be going anywhere, and I will be ensuring that the commitments he made during the campaign are achieved."
She added, Labor will start work on their commitment to the Huntlee high school, and improvements to mental health services to Singleton Hospital.
Among the other candidate results, in third place was the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) James White, with nearly 12 percent of the first preferences.
One would have to say, that Mr White conducted a very low profile campaign in comparison to the previous SFF candidates, in Scone's Lee Watts (2019), and Singleton's Sue Gilroy (2021). His vote was down more than 7 percent on the previous SFF outcome in the electorate.
Singleton business man and regular candidate, Dale McNamara, standing as an Independent, gained 8.5 percent of the first preferences.
As expected, he polled strongest in the coal industry heartlands of Singleton and Muswellbrook.
The Greens Tony Lonergan, making a second tilt at the Upper Hunter seat, received a touch over 6 per cent of the votes - a slight swing over the previous result.
Despite not making one appearance in the electorate during the campaign, Legalise Cannabis candidate, Tom Lillicrap, received 5.5 percent of first preferences, which meant nearly 1600 people voted one for Mr Lillicrap.
Based on votes counted Mr Layzell gained his strongest support from traditional National heartlands of Scone, Dungog, Gresford and Gloucester.
Ms Watson polled strong in her hometown of Branxton and at Singleton and Muswellbrook.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
