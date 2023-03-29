The Singleton Argus
A new Upper Hunter soccer premier league opens development pathways for regional kids

Jess Wallace
Jess Wallace
March 29 2023 - 3:00pm
The newly formed Upper Hunter premier soccer league aims to create development pathway opportunities for the kids in the region.
Raising the opportunities for soccer in a region that is known for its passion of rugby league is no small feat, but it's a challenge the organisers of a newly formed Upper Hunter soccer premier league are prepared to take on if it means creating development pathways for the kids in the region.

