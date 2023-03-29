The Federal Government will introduce legislation to ensure casual workers in the black coal industry receive the same long-service leave entitlements as their full time counterparts.
There are 6000 casual employees in the industry who work a compressed fortnightly roster.
This means they work longer hours in the first week and shorter hours in the second.
But current weekly counting of their hours reported by employers is denying them equality in their entitlements.
"There's no excuse for dudding workers out of their entitlements," Minister for Workplace Relations Tony Burke said.
A recent review of the coal industry long-service scheme recommended a comprehensive overhaul of its operations and called for independent directors on the industry-run board that administers it.
Consultants KPMG found that while the existing scheme worked for most permanent coal miners, there were also a range of problems, including the treatment of casual coal miners.
Its 20 recommendations covered the treatment and coverage of employees, compliance and enforcement, governance and administrative processes.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the new bill would iron out unfair laws which are disadvantaging casual workers in the coal mining sector.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
