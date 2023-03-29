JPC Gold celebrated back to back wins on Saturday in the Singleton District Cricket Association's second grade competition.
Captain Gregg Dann said it was a good day to win the toss as overcast skies and a damp wicket at Howe Park provided the ideal conditions for his bowlers to limit Creek to 124 runs.
In the run chase for JPC top scores were achieved by Rod Pearce 42 and Rod Luxford 41.
In the third grade final Valley defeated JPC Black making it back to back wins for Valley. For JPC Black Alex Thrift 80 and Greg Thrift 51no were top scores in their 187 total. However, great batting from Jason Barry, Chris Howarth and Nathan Bagnall saw Valley reach that score with a couple of overs to spare.
Singleton District Cricket Association held its presentation night on Saturday at the Albion Hotel with the following awards:
G. A. Whatham Trophy for Outstanding Under 21 Winner: Isaac Barry
Isaac was this season selected as Captain of the Hunter Thoroughbreds CNSW Hunter Thoroughbreds. In this position he showed maturity for his age and managed the position with great enthusiasm. Isaac also captained the merged Valley/JPC first grade team that won the Coalfields Cup and T20 competitions. He stood tall in melding the merged team and gave the many young players confidence to perform to their potential but still took advice from the more experienced players.
Bill Murray - John Bull Shield Player of the Year Winner: Mewa Jeetarwal
Whilst representing Singleton in the John Bull Shield Competition, Mewa scored 78 runs, took 7 wickets and 2 catches from the four games. It was good to have this experienced player join the Singleton team.
Stan Kelly Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Under 16 Winner: Siaan Carman
Siaan this season represented Central North Zone in the CCNSW Under 19 Country Championships. She has also been a valuable player for JPC second grade playing predominantly in the JPC Gold Minor Premiership team and Grand Final winners.
R. J. Thrift and Sons Trophy - Under 16s SDJCA Competition Winner: Sam Oliver
Sam had a very good junior season with both bat and ball, while also showing amazing sportsmanship and leadership. He is a very well respected player amongst his peers, and also parents and carers alike and in turn, shows respect to his opponents and game officials week in week out. (V Hipwell, SDJCA Secretary).
SINGLETON DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION COMPETITION TROPHIES
Second Grade: Averages:
Bowling: Av: John Apps 7.86 Batting Av: Rod Luxford 85.4
Wicket Keeping: Lucas Gentle 18
Player of the Year: 40 Over Comp Winner: Rod Luxford 74pts
Player of the Year: T20 Comp: Peter Mills 31pts and Cody Cummings 31pts
1st Grade
Bowling: Average Winner: Archit Bele 11.33
Batting Average Winner: Mewa Jeetarwal 47.00
Wicket Keeping Winner: Daniel Storey 15
Player of the Year - 40 over comp: Winner: Isaac Barry 50pts
Player of the Year - T20 Comp: Nathan Stapleford 12pts
Club Champions: JPC.
