The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

2023 NSW election: Upper Hunter member Dave Layzell now in opposition, the first time in more than a decade

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals Dave Layzell, Labor's Peree Watson and Independent Dale McNamara pre-polling in Singleton during the 2023 March state election. Picture Louise Nichols.
Nationals Dave Layzell, Labor's Peree Watson and Independent Dale McNamara pre-polling in Singleton during the 2023 March state election. Picture Louise Nichols.

It has been more than a decade since the sitting member for Upper Hunter has been on the opposition benches in the NSW parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.