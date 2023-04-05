It has been more than a decade since the sitting member for Upper Hunter has been on the opposition benches in the NSW parliament.
You have to go back to the days of former Nationals member George Souris, who spent a many years representing the seat in opposition, to recapture that time when fighting for local issues involved working with rather than within government.
This is the situation newly re-elected member Nationals Dave Layzell now finds himself in - sitting on the opposition benches.
First elected in a by-election in May 2021 Mr Layzell enjoyed significant support from the Coalition government during and after that campaign.
Holding the third most marginal seat in the state accentuated that support as the then Coalition government was keen to hold Upper Hunter.
And hold it they did and according to analysis from the ABC Mr Layzell achieved a swing, on first preferences (based on 85 per cent of the count), of 3.8 per cent.
His main opponent Labor's Peree Watson according to the same analysis received a 2.1 per cent against her.
Major loser in this election was the Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF) who recorded a 7.5 per cent swing against them. After selecting two high profile local female candidates in previous elections Lee Watts and Sue Gilroy this election they chose a Maitland resident James White.
Ms Gilroy had nominated to be the SFF candidate but resigned from the party late last year citing her inability to work with the party's leader Robert Borsak. Mr White worked in the Singleton LGA but was no where near as visible during the campaign as the previous candidates.
Singleton businessman Dale McNamara received nearly 10 per cent of the vote based on his strong support for the coal mining industry so much that he wore a signature black cap stating 'Make Coal Great Again'.
Mr Layzell said he would be working hard for the community and promised to ensure action was taken to reduce air pollution in the Upper Hunter.
A somewhat disappointed Ms Watson said she had given the campaign her all and she would spend the next four years making sure everyone knew her better across the electorate.
"It was hard to bring those voters in the regional parts of the electorate to vote Labor - it is a place they have never been before. But I do believe we can get there in four years time," she said. She still wants to be the first female member for Upper Hunter.
Commenting on what the Labor government will do for the electorate she said Huntlee high school will a priority along with youth mental health services at Singleton Hospital.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
