After a two year hiatus, the Singleton Rodeo returned in style, with more than 400 entries and a great crowd watching the action last Saturday at the Singleton Showground.
Perfect autumn weather provided the ideal conditions for the packed program that began in the morning and continued into the evening with the open bullride.
The event raised $5000 which was donated to the Singleton District Hospital.
Organiser Robbie George wanted to thank the community for their support and their sponsors including the major sponsor Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
