"Future HyWay" was facilitated by the ARISE (Australian Resources Industry Skills and Education) initiative, with support from the Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT). ARISE is a partnership between resources sector companies and the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA). Around 25 students attended the workshop where activities focused on the production and use of hydrogen as clean fuel. Hands-on exercises taught them about electrolysis and fuel cells, and the day culminated in a race, as teams put their own hydrogen-powered vehicles to the test. "Learning about the building blocks of hydrogen fuel and then having the chance to apply what they've learned in a fun and engaging way is what makes this workshop really special," said ARISE Manager Matthew Heskett. "Students worked together to engineer small vehicles that use their all-in-one electrolyser and fuel cell system - and can then enjoy the thrill of racing them." Jen Thompson, AGIT's Chief Executive Officer, said that it's vital to inform young people about the science behind hydrogen and its potential as a cleaner fuel option. "We're happy to be a part of showing the next generation the possibilities for clean fuel." The initiative was supported by foundation partner BHP.