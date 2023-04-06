"We have been forced to make this claim because the NSW government would not protect our cultural heritage," said Scott Franks.
Mr Franks was speaking about his and Robert Lester's Section10 claim under the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection (ATSIHP) Act covering the specified area: Mount Pleasant Operation coal mine, operated by MACH Energy, and The Pocket, an area within the BHP Mount Arthur coal mine, near Muswellbrook.
Mr Franks and Mr Lester are representatives of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People with Mr Franks saying in that role they are designated to protect their peoples' cultural heritage.
"I have been calling on the state government for years to protect our sites that are now under threat from mining expansion," he said.
"But no one has been listening and precious places will be lost we we do not carry out our duties as Wonnarua representatives. "In this claim The Pocket is associated with a men's site, and the massacre of Wonnarua people."
Interested parties are to make written representations to the Reporter Ruth Elvin before 26 April 2023. ruthelvin7@gmail.com
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.