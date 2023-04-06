For our creative community members it might be time to think about the works for the annual Singleton Art Prize which will take place in July.
This year will mark the popular event's 40th year and the organisers are hoping for bumper entries.
They are also hoping to have some new categories and exciting happenings on the Friday opening night - July 21.
Entry forms will be sent out late April with the entry closing date set for Monday, 19 June.
Artworks acquired by Singleton Council from the prize are now able to be hung at the local Arts and Cultural Centre.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter the event in 2022 was described as a 'smashing' success for all involved and the Club thanked their major sponsor Yancoal along with venue sponsor, Singleton Council along with all the volunteers who made the event happen.
To contact the organiser email: artprize9670@gmail.com
