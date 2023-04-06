In 2022 the Upper Hunter recorded just 39 air quality alerts - to date we have recorded 75 alerts.
A change in the weather may account for a change in the figures with wwo major floods and record rainfall settling the dust in 2022.
In 2021 116 air quality alerts were recorded and fortunately for us way below the health destroying 1000 plus alerts of 2019.
This year's alerts have been for PM10 particles associated with dust from open cut mines rather than the smaller PM2.5 particles which occur during bushfires and are emitted from coal-fired power stations.
Of note this year is the number of alerts being recorded at Warkworth as in previous year's the number one location for air quality alerts was Camberwell.
With Liddell coal fired power station closing this month is will be of interest to see what happens to our alerts during periods of the dominate westerly winds and an expected hotter and drier remainder of the year due to a predicted return of El Nino.
Environmental Justice Australia Senior Campaigner, Joy Toose said "Australians want to breathe clean air. While renewables are surging ahead, coal is giving us more pollution for less electricity."
"The technology to reduce this pollution exists and is used widely around the world, but shockingly, coal-fired power stations in Australia continue to operate without best-practice controls, exposing millions of Australians to unnecessary levels of toxic air pollution."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
