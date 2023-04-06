The Singleton Argus
Thanks to unrelenting rainfall the Upper Hunter only recorded 39 air quality alerts during 2022 but so far this year 75 alerts have been recorded across the monitoring network

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:37pm
Upper Hunter Air Quality Monitoring Network April 1 showing PM10 alert for Warkworth.
In 2022 the Upper Hunter recorded just 39 air quality alerts - to date we have recorded 75 alerts.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region.

