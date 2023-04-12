No local massacre exhibition

If the public wish to view the artworks titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) they will be on display at the Newcastle's Creator Incubator from its opening night Saturday 15, April. The exhibition is now titled 'Colonial Truth'.
The decision by Singleton Council not to go ahead with his postponed exhibition did not surprise Mr Heslop but he did consider it was a form censorship especially given his connections to Singleton, the research he undertook and the overwhelming desire for people to better understand the truth about our colonial past.
"We can talk about truth telling just not display that truth in artworks," he said.
"I don't really understand the decision but as an independent artist I need and wish for the public to view my works and that has now been offered by the Creator Incubator."
The Creator Incubator's Braddon Snape Founder/Director said the gallery was pleased to invite Doug Heslop to exhibit his works entitled 'Colonial Truth', which attempt to shine a light on our shared colonial past, and unburden us of our collective amnesia.
"The exhibition has been made in direct consultation with Wonnarua Traditional Owners, Elders and spokespeople of the Plains Clans of the Wonnarua Peoples.
"The machinations of colonial expansion are laid bare by works which parody the styles of paintings used to enforce first British dominance and then Australian nationalism.
"Using the story of his great grand uncle, town founder Ben Singleton, Heslop's works talk of land rights versus the illegality of Terra Nullius, the environmental disregard of the colonial extraction industry versus the stewardship of indigenous people, the need to correct the settler / aboriginal power imbalance and the pride for the resilience of Aboriginal people."
One artwork is a depiction of a scene from the massacres at Ravensworth Estate starting in the 1820s. Ravensworth Homestead complex is now being considered for state heritage listing.
This follows a determination last year by the Independent Planning Commission to refuse the Glendell Continuation Project on the grounds that it would adversely impact the homestead complex. The Commission considered the complex contained significant Wonnarua and colonial heritage values.
Singleton Council in February rejected supporting the heritage listing despite the recommendations from their heritage advisor and Heritage Advisory Committee.
Commenting on their decision not to hold the Heslop exhibition at the Arts and Cultural Centre, a Singleton Councils spokesperson said, "Council is mindful of the sensitivities around the history and stories of our local government area, and Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is steadfast in its aim to reflect the people, cultures and places of our local government area openly, sensitively and inclusively through its exhibitions and programs.
"We will be working very closely with Council's Aboriginal Reconciliation Committee to ensure cultural agency is paramount in all storytelling."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
