The closure of one of the region's iconic symbols of coal based industrial success, Liddell power station, will take place on April 28.
Plans to close the power station where first announced, by its owner AGL, seven years ago amid political controversy and concerns about how to meet energy demands.
But despite all the political argy bargy AGL has stuck to its plans and so by the end of this month the ageing power plant will have generated its last kilowatt of electricity.
This is the second coal-fired generator in the Hunter to cease production with Redbank at Warkworth in care and maintenance since 2014.
And over its 52 year lifespan the station certainly keep many a light on and employed thousands of workers who mostly lived in the Singleton and Muswellbrook Local Government Areas - no drive-in and drive-out workers back in the 1970s when Liddell came on line.
Located between Singleton and Muswellbrook the coal-fired generator was commissioned during a time when its ability to produce base load power from coal was a cause for celebration.
Jobs and reliable power were its hallmarks and Liddell played its part in turning the Upper Hunter into a local version of Germany's Ruhr Valley.
During its lifetime the power station for produced more than 400 million of megawatt hours of generation.
Annually, the station produced enough energy to power more than one million average Australian homes and filling that gap has become a priority for federal and state governments and energy businesses including AGL.
First up at the Liddell site will be the installation of a $763 million battery which the AGL says will be sized at up to 500MW and up to four hours of storage, or a total of two gigawatt hours.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.