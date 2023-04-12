Mega Creatures
Now-30: Hunter Valley Gardens
Mega Creatures returns to Hunter Valley Gardens from April 1 to April 30. From 9am to 4pm, experience a MEGA adventure with prehistoric dinosaurs, crawling insects and mythical creatures and amazing rides. Tickets online at: huntervalleygardens.com.au/events/mega-creatures
Lego Challenge
April 19: Singleton Library
Perfect for LEGO Masters who like to test themselves! Participants will be challenged over an hour to make specific builds, only use certain blocks or colours and then have fun with an ultra-rapid speed round. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lego-challenge-tickets-575048394227
The Mailrun Charity Bike Ride 2023
April 16: Singleton
Join with hundreds of other cyclists in this fun cycling event. The more serious cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy a challenging 100km. Alternatively, there will be an intermediate course of 60km and easier 45km and 27km courses for those who are keen to participate, but are looking for a more leisurely ride. Support and raise funds for Singleton Family Support Inc. Visit themailrun.org
Gumball Music Festival
April 21-24 at Dashville, Kirkton Road Lower Belford
Paul Dempsey and the Baby Animals help headline the roughly 40 bands that will play one by one across the three days. The event promises to be an epic weekend camping adventure, full of eclectically awesome live music, heart and soul displays from all walks of life and a buzzing family friendly atmosphere that'll leave you wanting to come back for more. Tickets: thegumball.com.au/tickets
Singleton Firelight Festival
Singleton CBD: May 14-22
Ignite your senses at the Singleton Firelight Festival and Firewalk. Every night from May 14- 22 Singleton's town centre will be brought to light with a series of vibrant projections on the historic Dunolly Bridge and a new Firewalk light and laser show in Cook Park. Book your free tickets for times between 6pm and 10pm. Combine the new Firewalk show on May 21 with a visit to the Firelight Festival in Singleton's John Street between 6pm and 9pm.
Bulga Beats Festival
May 19-21 at Bulga Campground, Inlet Road, Bulga
The event returns after a COVID hiatus in time for it's fifth birthday celebration on the 19th - 21st of May 2023. There will be free camping in the Bulga Recreation grounds. Expect the same intimate community festival with old faces as well as new layouts, artists and activities events.humanitix.com/bulga-beats-festival-2023
