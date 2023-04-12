The Singleton Argus
Industry and Workforce Development Program to support creation of local network

Updated April 12 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:13pm
Councils Karen Varker, Laura Kelly Business Singleton, Chris Sheppard NBN, Jacinta Outlaw Fifth Element, Wayne Diemar, and MP Dave Layzell MP.
A new program being launched in partnership between Singleton Council and Business Singleton will support the growth of core local industries by creating a connected network of businesses to work together on workforce development, building business capacity and industry stability.

