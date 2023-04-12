A new program being launched in partnership between Singleton Council and Business Singleton will support the growth of core local industries by creating a connected network of businesses to work together on workforce development, building business capacity and industry stability.
The Industry and Workforce Development Program is the latest in Council's suite of economic development programs funded by NSW Government's Resources for Regions Round Eight.
Delivered in collaboration with regional partners and industry stakeholders, the Industry and Workforce Development program will engage local industry in future-focused roundtable discussions to identify and prioritise strategies to address barriers to growth and harness opportunities for the future.
The first roundtable will take place on May 3 from 10am to 12pm at Singleton Civic Centre with a focus on the construction industry.
All construction business stakeholders are invited to attend.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said core industries for this specific program were selected based on their strategic importance to the continued evolution of Singleton's economy.
"The Industry and Workforce Development program will focus on construction, manufacturing, agriculture, retail and hospitality, health and social services and mining services initially, acknowledging that other industries such as tourism already have strong networks in place to support industry development," she said.
"One of the main objectives of the program will be to anticipate future employment skills requirements, so we can ensure our labour force is ready to meet future demand and we can retain jobs in Singleton as our economy evolves."
Danny Eather, President of Business Singleton, said no one understood the challenges of an evolving economy better than local businesses.
"We want to hear first-hand what our industries are currently experiencing and what they'd like us to champion locally and regionally," he said.
