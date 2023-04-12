The Singleton Argus
First postponed, now it would appear Doug Heslop's artworks will not be shown in Singleton's Arts and Cultural Centre

By Louise Nichols
April 13 2023 - 2:00am
If the public wish to view the artworks titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) they will be on display at the Newcastle's Creator Incubator from its opening night on Saturday, April 15.

